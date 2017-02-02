Mickey letter: Donald Trump

When I think of all the anti-Obama letters either against the president or Michelle, I have to dig deep into my psyche to conclude that they did their best, as parents first, as public servants, as citizens. Of course the presidency was not perfect. Of course there is unfinished business. Compared to the hypocrisy in office today, they were the king and queen of our country. They loved each other first, he was a gentlemen who cared about his wife, his beautiful daughters and his country. He wasn’t raised in a normal home. He was biracial, he knew and understood more than we will ever understand about racism. He played in the dirt as a child in Thailand. His mother woke him at 4:30 a.m. to do his studies. She had a reason to wake him early ... she had to work to support them, and she wanted him to succeed and rise above that life. Where does that take us today? Trumpville. He could not even walk his wife up the stairs of the White House to meet with the Obamas on that last day. Melania walked up the stairs alone.
Alone.
Are we surprised?
Donna L. Mickey, Boise
