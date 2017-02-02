Fox letter: Boynton Brown

I understand Sally Boynton Brown would like to be considered for the position of chair of the Democratic National Committee. I would like to wish her well in that pursuit. If elected to that position not only will she be the voice and face of the Democratic Party nationwide, but she will hail from the great state of Idaho.
When she spoke at the DNC chair candidates forum, where she was asked to comment on how she would address the Black Lives Matter movement, her answer was stunning. I realize that her comments were aimed at fellow Democrats, and if the Idaho Democratic Party is in full agreement about this matter, then I wish her well. I believe she will make Idaho as proud of her as I’m sure the state of Florida was of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Craig Fox, Meridian
