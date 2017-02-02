Floyd letter: Teens and march

Forty seven years ago I graduated as valedictorian of Borah High.
Now I write from the birthplace of American liberty (Lexington, Mass.) to express admiration for the leadership and courage of current Borah senior Nora Harren and Colette Raptosh of Capital High. Even in the face of swastikas, they led Boise’s Women’s March.
At their age, without even yet being able to vote, I would never have dared to do what these girls have done.
Through the generations we inspire each other as we uphold health care and civil rights for all.
Courage trumps tyranny.
Norma Floyd (nee’ Dominick, Borah 1970), Lexington, Mass.
