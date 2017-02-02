Drummond-Bearman letter: Obamacare

After years of criticism of the Affordable Care Act, we have seen little movement from Republican lawmakers in Congress regarding specific legislative proposals that would improve access to health care.
The current push to “repeal and replace” in the absence of well-considered legislative policy is more likely to result in a health care system in turmoil, with accelerating rates of premium increases, expansion of deductibles, reduction of benefits, imposition of lifetime limits, or even abandonment of markets by insurers.
As self-employed taxpayers who rely on the state-run exchange (”Your Health Idaho”) to purchase health insurance for our family without employer benefits or direct government subsidies, we also have little faith that block grants to states, health savings accounts, and/or tax credits for medical expenses will address the gap between political promises and the actual costs of health care.
The citizens of Idaho deserve measurable progress toward realistic and practical solutions. Yet we have not heard any serious factual discussion or specific details from Reps. Raul Labrador, Mike Simpson and Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch about how they propose to advance the availability and affordability of effective health care.
We encourage you to contact them and ask what exactly their plan is.
Christopher Drummond and Jessica Bearman, Viola
