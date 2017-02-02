Havlina letter: Women’s March

To my wife, my daughters, my sisters and nieces, and all American women collectively, Donald Trump is president of the United States. However you feel about it, be it exhilaration, indifference or despair, We the People must live with it.
Remember, you elected him, many by default. Many didn’t bother to vote. Shame on you. But far worse, you who did vote and the fatuous Democratic Party nominated a candidate a lot of people couldn’t stomach. It seems nobody took Middle America into consideration, disgusted with business as usual. I agree, a female president is long overdue, but that woman? A 30-year Wisconsin Democrat, when asked why he voted for Trump, “Because he’s not Hillary Clinton.”
To those women, like my daughter’s friend, who locked herself in her car and had a panic attack: Take responsibility. Look for a candidate who can be elected, one who is at least palatable to the people who grow your food and build your automobiles. While you’re marching in protest, don’t forget about the women who don’t always vote their gender. Find a candidate who’s not repugnant to more people than she’s acceptable.
Jack Havlina, Boise
