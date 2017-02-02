Dewey letter: Donald Trump

Anti-Trump people ought to be ashamed of themselves. While accusing Trump and his voters of being Nazis, they are the ones who have attempted to shut down free speech, block traffic so supporters cannot attend Trump events and crash meetings so they cannot proceed in peace.
They accuse Trump and supporters of being violent yet they are the ones you see on TV attacking police, breaking windows, starting fires, scaring little old ladies, destroying police and private vehicles and beating up Trump voters. Madonna saying to a cheering audience that she’s thinking of bombing the White House illustrates the disrespect and hate that Trump is up against.
Trump and supporters may disagree with their opponents, but it is the anti-Trumpers, who make incessant accusations of hate, that are themselves are showing and illustrating hatred to biblical proportions.
The strange thing is a lot of this hate is misplaced as many of the things they are protesting against are not in any of Trump’s agenda. For instance, he has no policies planned against the LGBT community, supports equal rights for women and is against racism.
Let us sit back and see what he actually does before we judge.
Joseph J. Dewey, Boise
