Fleischer letter: Snow removal

I first want to thank the workers at ACHD who have been out doing their jobs day in and day out. They are working hard and not to blame. The blame lies in the leadership. You plan for the worst and hope for the best in these situations. We pay our taxes so that ACHD will take care of our roads. If they can chipseal my subdivision, they can plow my subdivision. ACHD says it doesn’t have the equipment or the contractors were already hired out. There is one contractor that is already in place, but not being used. Our trash collection company. Have enough plows to equip trash trucks. They are already running their routes. Trash will not rot in 20 degree weather. Treat this just like a holiday, they delay by a day or two picking up trash. The trucks can come into the shop, have plows put on their trucks, and they run their routes as if they are picking up trash. I am sure the one-time cost to fit trash trucks for plows will be less than buying trucks that are only needed every few years. Plan now for the Boise River flooding.
Don Fleischer, Garden City
