Anderson letter: Health care

I am sick to death of the misdirected focus over the health care issue in this country. Extorting health insurance premiums from taxpayers does not make health care affordable. Period.
No intelligent person in this country believed the Affordable Care Act was going to work. It was a compromise designed to fail, and the insurance companies banking on the colossal bailout clauses helped engineer it. Unfortunately people who need it most will be hurt most by this ongoing debacle. Allowing insurance companies to place shareholder gains above policyholder needs is obscene. Enabling them to do so through legislation is shameful. Insurance is a Ponzi scheme. Mandating coverage is tantamount to underworld “protection.” By any other name it would be illegal.
Furthermore, to collectively agree that hospitals are “not-for-profit” is an insult to my intelligence. I find it repulsive and despicable that any business can profit from the misfortunes of others. Providing tax shelters which protect these fortunes is insane. I would gladly exchange the lobby art for affordable stitches.
Bite the bullet, folks ... private insurance and “nonprofit” care centers aren’t affordable and don’t work. Don’t be scared by the name socialized medicine — could it get worse than what we have now?
Chris Anderson, Boise
