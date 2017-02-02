Nikkola letter: Snow removal

It’s obvious the city of Boise is not well served by ACHD, perhaps because it’s a county agency, so neither Boise’s mayor nor City Council has any authority over ACHD. It’s only logical ACHD must be relieved of the duty of snow removal within Boise city limits and that the city must take over this duty to ensure that residents are properly served and that city streets are properly maintained, and that snow removal occurs on all city streets after being prioritized in order of importance to the city’s overall function.
I’ve researched snow removal policies in other northwestern cities of similar size, and the city of Spokane seems most similar in population, square miles and number of miles of city streets (although Spokane has 2,017 miles of city streets and Boise has just 1,025). Spokane declares a Stage 2 event when there are 6 inches of snow on the ground, with more anticipated during the current snow event — when all routes will be plowed within four days. Obviously, the city of Boise cannot assume snow removal duties this year, but we should expect that next winter the city would have assumed this duty.
