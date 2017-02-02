Jones letter: Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s attacks on Rep. John Lewis and others who question the legitimacy of his presidency is a bit sanctimonious since he spent eight years falsely questioning the legitimacy of President Obama.
Russian hacking gave embarrassed Democrats some cover for their unexpected loss, but millions of Americans have many reasons unrelated to Russia to label Trump an illegitimate winner.
He is the only president in American history to claim victory after his opponent received 3 million more votes. This is a clear indictment of our undemocratic election system but has no effect on Trump’s legal right to serve as president.
The total dishonesty of Trump’s election campaign is a more valid reason for describing him as a legal but illegitimate presidential winner. His “Lock Her Up” rhetoric fired up a passionate base of right-wing supporters who actually believed his most outrageous promises. He quickly backtracked on most promises after winning, but a majority of Americans have little respect for a candidate who will say anything to win.
Alston Jones, Garden City
