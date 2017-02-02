Ford letter: Immoral behavior

“Our Constitution is made for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” (John Adams)
Shenanigans between some of our representatives bring up an opportunity to point out a reason why our government is dysfunctional.
Immoral behavior (illegal, in fact: Idaho Code18-6601) is overlooked. Comments that someone might find offensive are treated as a serious transgression. This reflects an attitude that permeates our society that anyone pointing out immorality is criticized, accused of being “holier-than-thou” and marginalized. People engaging in misbehavior, well, “that’s just stuff that happens.” Can adults, especially those who have asked for and received positions of responsibility, not be expected to exercise self-control, honor and integrity?
House Speaker Scott Bedke’s punitive response to the trivial and permissive attitude toward untrustworthy conduct calls for an investigation of his judgment.
We have states, as keeping our representatives accountable is much more manageable on a smaller scale than on the national level. State by state, we ought to be demanding impeccable character in those in a position of public trust, and in ourselves. Only then will we become the people for whom our Constitution was made.
Darryl Ford, Caldwell
