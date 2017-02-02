Baldwin letter: Give Trump a chance

Americans from all walks should be thrilled to know that we have a new national leader, one who can and will lead. This new president is dedicated to making America great again. He endured a long and contentious campaign, and all the vitriol from the opposition to be the victor.
But we can all be reassured that matters such as Solyndra, Fast & Furious, shovel-ready jobs and the Affordable Care Act will be a thing of the past. Also, we don’t need thousands of refugees from who knows where streaming into our country. We need to put Americans first, and they will be put first.
We can be sure our new leader has the desire and the perseverance to do the best job humanly possible.
Let’s all get together and give him a chance to fulfill his promises and work for the good of all of us.
Don and Lorraine Baldwin, Boise
