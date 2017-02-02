Baldwin letter: Give Trump a chance

1:36 Protesting? Call for an appointment with Sen. Jim Risch Pause

0:51 Here's how much some top Idaho CEOs earn

3:24 Experience life in Africa's Gorongosa National Park

6:19 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more

1:09 Digging out Weiser High School

1:22 A look inside the Marian Pritchett School

3:52 Thousands gather for Women's March on Idaho

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

1:34 Signing day morning at Boise State