LaForge letter: Betsy DeVos

Betsy DeVos is not qualified for the position of U.S. secretary of education.
The new secretary should have experience with public education that includes attending public schools, working in public schools and leading public schools. She does not.
The new secretary should have a degree in, or closely related to, education. She does not.
To clarify, I am not anti-choice, or anti-charter, or anti-private schools. I have attended both public and private schools. I have worked in both public and private schools. My children will likely attend a combination of public, private and charter schools.
I appreciate a wide range of job experiences in an applicant for this position. I admire the passion Betsy displays for education and the generosity of her donations toward a variety of educational communities. However, I have a passion for Target and have given that corporation a substantial portion of my earnings, and you don’t see me applying to run the company.
I’m not accepting the excuse that past presidents also nominated candidates without education degrees or teaching experience. Their choices don’t seem to have done the country much good either. I urge you to share your opinions on this topic with your elected officials.
Jennifer LaForge, Boise
