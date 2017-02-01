Flood letter: Abandoned horse

The Good: Pack horse left for dead survives for six weeks (Idaho Statesman, Saturday, Jan. 21). Thank you, Dirk Chalfant (U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer), for the rescue.
The Bad: Swift Creek Outfitters abandons this seemingly fatally ill mare in the Bridger-Teton Wyoming backcountry without humanely putting her down. Really? She’s too ill or injured to make it out and nobody steps up to do what must be done? Instead she’s left to fend for herself against high snow, minus-30 temperatures and wolves. Even though Swift Creek aided in the rescue of Valentine, it wasn’t until someone else found her alive six weeks later.
The Ugly: If I did that to my dog and it became public knowledge, I could, should and would face animal cruelty charges. No mention in this article of such charges. I sincerely hope the Wyoming ASCPA chapter is all over this. Shame on Swift Creek Outfitters.
Scott A. Flood, Kuna
