Corbett letter: Democratic turnout

The most unreported, misunderstood reason swing states swung Trump’s way is the relatively low turnout of Democratic voters, at least compared to President Obama’s two successful presidential elections.
There could be many reasons why Democratic turnout was low. Perhaps Hillary Clinton just wasn’t as inspiring, attractive or as fresh a candidate as President Obama was. After all, Obama as a bright, articulate African-American had the chance to break ground as the first nonwhite president. Mrs. Clinton also had a chance to break ground as our first female president, but voters just didn’t believe she was the right woman now.
Two other reasons gained traction on news programs and blogs:
1.Trump did inordinately well with disaffected, lower-class, uneducated white males.
2. No matter what, 2016 was destined to be a change year.
These explain part of the story, but low Democratic turnout is still the most significant reason many swing states swung President Trump’s way. Voters assumed that Trump just had to lose. If you are a disappointed citizen who didn’t vote, perhaps a little introspection is in order.
Sean Corbett, Boise
Comments