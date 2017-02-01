Abt letter: Where’s positive America?

The peaceful transfer of power every four years is a hallmark of our nation and an example for all countries. However, President Trump’s inaugural speech in which “America First” was the prominent theme was disappointing. This throwback to the 1930s promoting disengagement while fascism ran rampant throughout Europe colluded with Stalin’s Russia to destroy Poland and watched Imperial Japan extend its influence throughout Asia does not “Make America Great.” The U.S. must remain engaged and serve, as Ronald Reagan so aptly described it, “that shining city on a hill.” The dystopian view of the U.S. presented by President Trump was a disservice. The United States on its worst day is better than any country in the world. The U.S. has flaws but is fundamentally sound. Isolationism, protectionism, paternalism, disdain for allies, hubris in dealing with adversaries and scapegoating of minorities played well in the campaign, but it is not the way to govern. I expect elected leadership to promote a positive vision of America that addresses our flaws; engages our allies; stands up to adversaries; and ensures that all Americans and those seeking citizenship are treated with dignity and given the freedom to be responsible citizens regardless of race, creed or sex.
Frederic Abt, Boise
