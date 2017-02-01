Haverstick letter: Public lands

I cherish federal public lands and wilderness. Thanks to Judge Winmill for holding the Forest Service and Idaho Department of Fish and Game accountable. The massive helicopter invasion of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness was egregious and incompatible with our laws.
Fish and Game has been disingenuous and playing fast and loose on this issue for years. This project was accelerated, banking on the public not being able to hold agencies accountable through the courts. The remedy was fair because the information was collectedly illegally, and its use further threatens wilderness character.
The politicization of Fish and Game is disgraceful. The agency has no appreciation for federal law and natural processes. It wants to manipulate and control everything in the name of data collection and management objectives. Aggressively radio-collaring elk and wolves inside wilderness goes beyond mainstream wildlife management.
The U.S. Forest Service, which approved the project, once again failed its mission. The agency no longer serves people and the land. It’s only right the public now be given adequate time to analyze and, if necessary, challenge a harmful project inside wilderness.
Be aware of legislation aimed at weakening the Wilderness Act. The goal now is to dismantle laws that work.
Brett Haverstick, Moscow
