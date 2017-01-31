Parker letter: GOP Congress

Do you feel represented?
You should feel betrayed.
Here’s what a Republican Congress has done so far:
Changed House rules so that no one can calculate the loss of revenue if they sell off federal lands.
Specifically forbid the Budget Office to calculate how badly any change or repeal of the ACA will blow up the budget. (Last year’s rules required the CBO to use an accounting scam to conceal deficits). Pretty easy to balance a budget when you don’t admit your costs.
Allowed themselves to punish or fire any federal employee who does not toe their ideological line. One-party dictatorship, coming up.
Prepared to repeal the ACA in totality, and specifically refused to keep the most crucial and popular provisions such as pre-existing conditions protections or young adults staying on their parents’ plan. No replacement, just go back to the old mess. This will crash the health insurance system and they know it.
Proposed to voucherize Medicare and cut Social Security, so our parents and grandparents can be bankrupted by medical bills. Also gut Medicaid, so poor and disabled persons are left out and tens of thousands of jobs are lost.
Call now and raise your voice.
Nancy Parker, Caldwell
