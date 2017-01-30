Nations letter: Democrats whining

The Dems whining over Russian meddling in our presidential election has moved on to a more serious effort at undermining the Trump presidency with unfettered backing from a servile media. The Intelligence Community’s report showed that the Russians hacked e-mails from a careless DNC; however, it didn’t delve into the overall impact on the American electorate and whether any voters were swayed. Notwithstanding the intervention the Dems claim, all three agency heads admitted that there was no way to quantify any level of influence. The report also confirmed that no voting machines were compromised and no votes were changed. Moreover, it’s telling that Democrats were largely nonchalant about the hacking until after the election and its shocking result. What is really happening is that instead of traditional support and spirit characteristic of every previous transfer of presidential power, the outgoing Obama administration, along with some members of Congress, are dumping on the incoming Trump administration in a way never before seen in our republic. Obama’s obvious and contemptible attempt in the waning hours of his presidency to delegitimize his successor’s victory is unfortunate but not surprising, and it does provide a fitting good riddance to his failed administration.
Charlie Nations, Eagle
