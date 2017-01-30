Davis letter: Idaho Legislature

The recent events in the Idaho Legislature and local political news are, honestly, unbelievable to me. Someone’s personal comments were offensive and this becomes the 2017 Legislature’s most important business/news item? We have a senator who wants to make abortion a murder offense. This is highly offensive to me. Yet we don’t have him being censured or disciplined.
This nonsense is a complete waste of time and energy. It’s the worst display of legal/political maneuvering, good ole boy network, or “that’s the way we’ve always done it” mentality. The Idaho taxpayers pay for a legislative body to conduct the state’s business. This is a necessary cost, but an “overhead” cost in terms of business. As an Idaho taxpayer, I implore all associated with this legislative body to stick to the state’s business. This is not the state’s business, it’s just noise. We can certainly have an opinion on the noise, but allow someone else their opinion and move on.
I’m reminded of something I saw on the internet the other day … “This is Tim on his computer. Tim sees something offensive on the internet. Tim chooses to ignore it and move on with his life. Be like Tim.”
Ron Davis, Eagle
