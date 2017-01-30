Woodward letter: Hybrid discrimination

I have done research on mpg for certain cars. A Hundai Sonata gets 36 mpg (highway), a Honda Civic gets 42 mpg, a Toyota Camry gets 33 mpg. Most cars nowadays get 35 to 40+ mpg highway. My Prius gets 50 (sometimes).
So I calculated at 30 cents per gallon Idaho tax, I use about 200 gallons a year (based on 10,000) vs. 260 gallons for a car getting 37 mpg (average of 10 models I reviewed).
So that extra 60 gallons amounts to $18.
So, why am I penalized $75 when most other cars that aren’t hybrids are getting nearly the same mileage?
Even if every other car got 25 mpg, the difference in tax would be $60.
So, how about calculating true gas mileage for each model, and taxing accordingly. The better the mileage, the greater the tax penalty?
I really feel this is an unfair tax and you are discriminating against one group.
Sheila Woodward, Boise
