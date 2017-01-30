Letters to the Editor

January 30, 2017 5:45 PM

Smith letter: Donald Trump

I was recently in a discussion concerning the accomplishments of President Obama. Obama’s most significant accomplishment, it seems, is to divide our country into groups. We have liberals, conservatives, black, white, Hispanic, straight, gay, LBGT’s, elites, insiders, outsiders, male, female, Christian, Muslim, racists ... yes both black and white. So, as our 45th president takes office we have protests, marches all before President Trump has done anything. Everyone needs to quit whining and give our new president a chance. Remember, half of America was disappointed with our last election. It is time to put aside your “label” and remember the thing that makes us all blessed, we are Americans.

Jim Smith, Boise

