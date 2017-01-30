Peterson letter: Republicans’ memories

Some Republicans seem to have extremely poor memory. They expect everyone to forget eight years of rabid rants and claims about Obama. We’re supposed to “stop whining” and get over it. The way I see it, we have over 2,900 days before we even approach your “whine list.”
Obama’s accomplishments are impressive when you remember that the Republicans (in a fit of patriotis “getting over it”) swore to make him a failed president, overlooking the fact that a failed president means a failed country. Obama triumphed despite them.
If you have stocks, use a bank, drive an American vehicle, have a job, know anyone in the LGBT community, or have health insurance, just say “Thank you Mr. Obama.”
Repealing Obamacare now is idiocy. Millions of Americans have health care for the first time. Health issues unaddressed for lifetimes were suddenly covered. Now that we can start to reap the benefits of a healthier populace, you don’t pull the plug.
If you buy a used car and pay for major repairs to get it running, you don’t stop covering the costs of maintenance.
You break it, you own it. Good luck with that.
Burt Peterson, Meridian
Comments