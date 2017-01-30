McGlinsky letter: Conflicts of interest

We are a nation that has chosen to be ruled by laws in processes we have long followed. Historically, many thousands of men and women have served and even died to protect this nation and its ways of conducting the very business of governing, by law, alone. Remember and respect them, and that.
It is not a time to be a Republican ... or a “loyal” member of any particular party. But it is a time, acting simply as American citizens, for insisting that we continue being a nation ruled by law. We must remain determined not to be ruled by a dictator, a coup leader, the military or persons who sidestep those laws.
Almost incredibly, Senator Jeff Sessions, nominee for Attorney General (that’s the nation’s highest law enforcer) hasn’t complied with our laws which do require him to divest himself of all potential to benefit himself prior to serving in a governing position. Similarly, nor have more than a few other Trump appointees (or even Trump himself, for that matter) fully complied with our nation’s laws requiring this full disclosure and vetting.
If we are to continue being a nation ruled by law, we must all require exactly that.
Alfred M. McGlinsky, Nampa
