Howe-Grover letter: Sharia law

Senator Bart Davis, Idaho Falls, is the Republican Majority Leader in the Senate in the State of Idaho Legislature. Since 2001, he has also been a member of the National Conference of Commissioners on Uniform State Laws (NCCUSL), known as The Uniform Law Commission. This commission is a certified United Nations Non-Governmental Organization (NGO).
With the approval of this United Nations NGO and the U.S. State Department, the Uniform Interstate Family Support Act (UIFSA) was created and used to integrate The Hague Treaty of 2007 into law via state legislation. Idaho Senate Bill 1067 was passed in 2015 only after the Legislature had to be called back into extra session and only after the Federal government threatened to withhold $30 million from Idaho if it wasn’t passed. Similar events happened in other states.
Perhaps more importantly, Senator Davis has not supported proposed legislation such as American Laws for American Courts, Andy’s Law, and Rachel’s Law that would help protect Idahoans from the spread of Sharia law in Idaho.
We encourage all Idahoans to email us at info@idahoactforamerica.org to join in the fight to protect your sons and daughters from the ravages of Sharia law.
Pastor Tom Howie and Warren L. Grover, Lt. Col., USAFR, (Ret.), co-leaders, Treasure Valley ACT for America
