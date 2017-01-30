Howard letter: Franklin Graham

Jerushah Graham-Armfield (Billy Graham’s granddaughter and a pastor’s wife) recently stated: “for my uncle Franklin to suggest that Trump’s win meant God answered the country’s prayer is just bad theology ... for him to suggest that Donald Trump is an ambassador to further the kingdom of God in this world diminishes not only my Jesus, but all he stood for and came to earth to fight against.”
Franklin Graham’s response was predictable: “… this was about electing someone who would appoint anti-abortion-rights Supreme Court justices.” Really?
The “religious right” has learned well that abortion is an emotional flashpoint that’s easily exploited to spearhead the entire GOP agenda, in spite of the fact that they’ve done nothing to reverse Roe v. Wade and continue to cheat the Democratic process while defiling Christianity.
Adolf Hitler outlawed all “obscene images” in a ruse to present the Nazi party as the “moral majority,” another example of exploiting religion for political gain.
Again, Jerushah Graham: “Evangelical leaders that endorsed Trump put power and influence over principles and character.” In the same fashion that Judas Iscariot betrayed Christ for the power and influence of money, evangelical leaders (following Franklin’s lead) betrayed Christianity for the power and influence of political gain.
Michael Howard, Boise
