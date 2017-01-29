Canaday letter: Inauguration Day photo

2:21 Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin Pause

1:09 Digging out Weiser High School

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

1:34 Boise State basketball rescued itself from "Death Valley"

2:10 Idaho governor declares snow-related disaster in Washington County

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

6:12 Man suspected in 6 murders may have Idaho tie, officials seek tips

1:31 Rocky Mountain boys eke out wild, overtime win at Mountain View

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police