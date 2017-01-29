Letters to the Editor

January 29, 2017 5:57 PM

Canaday letter: Inauguration Day photo

I am writing to inform the Idaho Statesman that on Inauguration Day, the photo of President Trump on the front page was very offensive in the way it was displayed. It was a solid black background. First, no one likes touching a newspaper that is printed solid black. It leaves black marks on your fingers and just feels gross to touch. Second, but also most importantly, it shows a lack of patriotism. Black is usually a color that represents mourning. We are not a country in mourning. Some may feel this way, but that should not represent our country as a whole. Despite the results of the election, we need to pull together as a country and be supportive and give our 45th president of the United States of America a chance and a proper welcome with the true American colors, red, white and blue, not black. Wake up Idaho Statesman, and have some respect.

Kimberly Canaday, Eagle

