Winter letter: Snowfall records

Considering the low likelihood of the amount of snow we have had this year compared with historic records, why would we invest many millions on the type of snow-removal equipment that is necessary in mountain areas, the Midwest states, etc. that routinely get a great deal more snow than Boise? Are you willing to pay higher taxes to buy and support all that equipment that sits idle 330 or more days a year?
Boise snowfall records looking at October through April, the average total snow is 20.5 inches total. There were 28 seasons since 1950-51 with more than 20.5 inches of snow (spread over all those months).
Boise had 14 inches of snow in December, and none before December. Other Decembers with higher snowfalls (since 1950) were: 2009 at 20.2 inches and 1984 at 26.2.
Since 1951 December, there have only been six Decembers with more snow than this December.
Snowfall records from noaa.gov/boi/climo.
Karen Winter, Nampa
