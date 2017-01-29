Williamson letter: President Trump

I have some very good news about the new president. Yes that is correct. After many long nights of worry, fretting and experiencing much angst over the recent actions of the Electoral College, I now want to share ... so, here’s how it goes:
We know that President Trump is enthralled with his own persona (aka “The Donald”), and he has demonstrated the emotional equivalent of an immature playground bully (he would rather “fight than switch”) and also his newfound chum, Vladimir Putin, will engage most of his own interests for a while ... “sandlot buddies.”
To come to the point — Trump will soon tire of the media and his own fellow Republican bickerings in Congress and the result will be exactly the same stalemate that a previous president faced. Trump will then be confronted with a “push me-pull you” situation which accomplished nothing at all for the American people.
Here is the good news: Recall Charles Dickens’ “Christmas Carol” about Scrooge and the three ghosts of Christmas? I think Mr. Trump will soon be visited by three ghosts of presidents past and his only redemption will be found in giving away his wealth. Happy 2017 everyone.
Ted Williamson, Boise
