Ramsey letter: Ryan Zinke

We thank Stuart Leavenworth for covering the Senate confirmation hearing of the next Secretary of the Interior. The candidate-select, Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana, said there is debate about how much “man has had an influence” on climate change. Zinke also said that, “There is debate on both sides of the aisle.”
Zinke’s remarks are alarming and cause confusion among the masses by conjuring up a so-called debate.
Scientists have no debate about the fact that human activity is causing our abrupt climate epoch change. In the first place, people reversed our current global natural cooling cycle and, secondly, caused our abrupt warming.
You see, the Earth was cooling during the last 8,000 years. Even Sen. James Inhofe made a 2003 Senate speech using an early 1970s National Science Board report which explains that Earth was heading into a cooling cycle in the next 20,000 years, which human activity has most likely altered.
It is wrong and harmful to our well-being that Zinke fosters this so-called debate, and this makes him unfit to lead the Department of the Interior.
Jeff and Anne Ramsey, Meridian
