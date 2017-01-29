Letters to the Editor

January 29, 2017 5:52 PM

Palmer letter: President Trump

I keep hoping that our new president will surprise me and be a better man than his campaign portrayed. But then he speaks and what comes out of his mouth makes me so very sad. I’ll keep hoping, at least for a while.

Renee Palmer, Boise

Letters to the Editor

