Palmer letter: President Trump

I keep hoping that our new president will surprise me and be a better man than his campaign portrayed. But then he speaks and what comes out of his mouth makes me so very sad. I’ll keep hoping, at least for a while.
Renee Palmer, Boise
January 29, 2017 5:52 PM
