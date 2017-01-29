Letters to the Editor

January 29, 2017 5:51 PM

Lowery letter: Wake up America

George Bush is responsible for the situation in the Middle East. His invasion of a sovereign nation based on lies marks him a traitor to everything the United States stands for. Why is this man not in jail?

We have now elected a president who would not be in that position without significant influence from his good friend Vladimir Putin? Why is this man not in jail?

The One-Percent and Corporate Americans have won again and the Middle Class will suffer.

The Grass Roots needs to wake up and stop this immoral, greedy and unethical mob.

Trump is right at the heart of it.

When will these people be seen for what they are?

Wake up America.

Odos Lowery, combat veteran, Boise

