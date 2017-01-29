Krafft letter: Abortion

Newly elected Idaho Sen. Dan Foreman, is so right when he says “Who represents the child?” I am so excited for his plan to bring legislation defining abortion as first-degree murder. It’s just so refreshing to see someone who cares so much about the welfare of Idaho’s children.
Since Foreman cares so much, I’m assuming he will also support expanded funding of our public schools, the ICCP, Medicaid, foster care, food stamps, the WIC program, and the welfare system in general, no matter the cost to taxpayers — those little lives are just so important. We need to make sure they’re taken care of ... except he actually wants to cut taxes at the cost of $200 million dollars to the state.
Oh. It’s not really children Foreman wants to defend and represent. It’s tiny clumps of cells. Maybe he’s confused on the separation of church and state? Or, you know, the definition of a child?
It’s OK. Thankfully women have the federally protected right to choose what we do with our bodies. We’ll keep looking for the actual advocate for children’s futures. The person who cares about them after birth, rather than when it’s none of their business.
Breonna Krafft, Boise
