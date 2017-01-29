Kemmer letter: Bieter and ACHD

Before Mayor Bieter starts criticizing ACHD he should take a look in the mirror and own up to the failures of his agency when it comes to snow removal. The City of Boise has an Ordinance (9-08-07) that requires property owners to remove the snow from the sidewalks on their frontage on a daily basis. In the western part of Boise there are miles of sidewalks, primarily on major roads, that have not been touched by a shovel in the last three weeks. Any chance that Code Enforcement will get out this way before the snow melts. The mayor likes to tout Boise as one of the “Most Walkable Cities.” His catch phrase rings hollow when I am out trying to go for long walks with my dog. My suggestion would be for the mayor to focus on the snow removal that the city is responsible for before trying to take a larger role. Most Walkable City, my eye.
(Editors note: a recent opinion by the Idaho Attorney General says ACHD has responsibility for sidewalks.)
Vera Kemmer, Boise
