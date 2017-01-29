Graham letter: Abortion is murder

I am writing to express my admiration and support for Idaho Sen. Dan Foreman’s intention to introduce legislation to classify abortion as murder.
Let me be clear — abortion is murder and all the rationalizations, excuses and sophistry on earth cannot possibly alter in any regard that inescapable and incontrovertible fact.
Roe v. Wade is beyond a doubt the most pernicious decision ever handed down by the United States Supreme Court in its history. Attempting to legitimize infanticide makes the seven justices who affirmed Roe guilty of aiding and abetting murder. There is the law of men, and then there is the law of right and wrong. Nothing about abortion is right and everything about it is wrong.
I applaud without reservation Foreman’s intentions, but frankly, I also don’t believe that there is a snowball’s chance in hell that he will succeed in this most worthy endeavor. Abortion is so engrained in America’s left-wing politically correct psyche that I doubt anything can stop the abomination. Obviously, nothing can repair the damage already done to America’s moral character, nor resurrect the hundreds of thousands of children already put to death in the name of expediency and convenience.
Robert Graham, Boise
