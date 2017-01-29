Crafton letter: Immigration and the wall

I hear a lot about building a wall along the border. To be honest why would we even consider such a waste of money? To quote Gen. George Patton, “Fixed fortifications are a monument to the stupidity of man.” No matter what is built people will still get through, over or under. If you want to really solve the problem fix it, streamline the process for foreign workers and place large fines on those who hire illegals. If an employer is facing a $50,000 fine plus $10,000 per worker hired they will not hire them and the problem becomes manageable. With no jobs the flood becomes a trickle. The fix is really easy; just have to do it and quit worrying about who gets the credit.
Bill Crafton, Twin Falls
