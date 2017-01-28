Chappell letter: Snow removal

When I lived in Salt Lake City the streets were plowed quickly. I parked on the street in front of my house and my only complaint was that the plows piled snow against my car, making departure difficult. The unique jurisdictional arrangement here in Ada County leads to unnecessary conflict between city- and county-level governments. Institutional loyalty leads ACHD to defend themselves and the city to struggle against them. Under the principle of local control, the ACHD should recognize the city’s role and responsibility to its residents and relinquish control and funding to the city for maintaining local streets. This conflict is a waste of public official time and perhaps taxpayer funds.
Charles Chappell, Boise
Comments