Seymour letter: Weather forecasters

I feel at least one local weather forecaster owes us an apology. They all claim to have the latest technology like the storm tracker and the dopler shmopler whatever, that is better than the other guy, but they still can get it so wrong and somehow keep their job. Recently they sent fear-injected panic into the city that caused huge lines at the grocery and hardware stores. Sure there was some record weather conditions but no power outages, no giant trees crashing into our homes and nobody died, Vin Crosby. No wonder you’re not on TV anymore. And a message to all of you that reacted to these expert predictions ... chill people. Do you not have enough food in your house at any given time to last three days? It may not be the junk food you apparently cannot live without but you’re going to live. Was it worth standing in line for hours? Now a message to the grocery stores ... better stock up on maple syrup and butter because everybody will need to use up that excess bread, milk and eggs survival food they bought too much of and will be eating French toast three times a day.
Bob Seymour, Boise
