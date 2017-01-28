Seeley letter: Abortion

Here is why many support Sen. Dan Foreman outlawing abortion as baby murder.
One can claim outlawing mothers and assassins from killing born babies as a radical idea, but why should simply outlawing mothers and abortionists from killing unborn babies be any different?
What does science teach us in our biology textbooks as to when life begins?
Does life begin at conception with a separate DNA genetic code?
If life begins at conception, then to snuff out that life is that not killing that which is alive?
How should we define what murder is? Does not our own Idaho State laws already include fetuses and embryos as living human beings to be protected in the case of killing a pregnant woman?
If a mother gets to judge if her child is worth living, why only when they are unborn?
If murder is the killing of an innocent human being and the unborn baby is an innocent human being, than how else can one define killing an innocent unborn child other than simply murder?
Eric Seeley, Spirit Lake
