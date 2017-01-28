Ramsey letter: GOP contradictions

Super thanks to David Lightman for pointing out the contradiction between what the Republican Party says and does. Blaming your deficit spending on those who try to avoid big government spending is so simplistic that it is inexplicable how so many individuals in our great nation believe in their nonsense narrative of, “blame the other guy who is trying to stop you from your big spending habit.”
The cash money and brute state power at stake here is so large that the Republicans cannot help but continue with this addiction to creating lying narratives to trick the American people into looking the other way.
Here we have a line in the “repeal Obamacare” budget amendment which raises the level of appropriate debt from $20 trillion to $29.1 trillion over the next 10 years. Handy right? Now there needn’t be any “show debate” like on raising the public debt to enact the Bush budget-and-policy of bailing out our lying Wall Street criminals. It’s already going to be approved to spend trillions more now on.
Sen. Mike Simpson visits every corner of the state for town hall meetings, thank you truly, and rails against the debt. Please stand up to this.
Jeffrey B. Ramsey, Moscow
