Porter letter: Bieter and ACHD

It’s disappointing that Mayor David Bieter used the recent major snowstorms as an excuse to start another fight with ACHD.
Mayor Bieter said ACHD erred by not having a snowy day fund. But ACHD never shut down due to lack of funds. How would millions of taxpayers’ dollars in the bank have made any difference in the response? ACHD has the budget option of drawing upon $9.1 million of foregone tax increases if snow removal costs become overwhelming. That’s not an option for Boise since the City takes the maximum tax increase every year. Don’t forget the outrage last January when Ada County used $4.2 million of foregone taxes for a new 911 call center.
For an example how the City uses snow removal resources visit Julia Davis Park. Sidewalks near the zoo are treacherous. The Rotary Mall and Rose Garden walkways are completely clear of snow and ice, as are walkways to locked bathrooms. Every parking lot has been plowed, even by the tennis courts.
Ron Porter, Meridian
