Miller letter: Thank you

Please add our thank you to the long list of Idahoans grateful for the assistance from our neighbors during the recent severe weather.
My husband was among those caught by surprise by a stretch of ice on the ramp leading to Chinden in Garden City. Ours suddenly became one of five vehicles stranded in snow banks within minutes of each other. Even the responding law enforcement officers struggled to stay afoot to get to our vehicles.
Happily, the crew from Olcott’s Auto Repair in Garden City happened by with their trucks and chains and carefully pulled each of us from our predicaments with nothing more than a smile. Experiences like this always remind us why we’re so fortunate to live here and to have such amazing neighbors. Thanks to the crew at Olcott’s for going above and beyond.
Ginny Miller, Boise
