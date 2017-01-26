Gandiaga letter: Thank you

Soroptimist International of Boise has had the privilege of coordinating gift giving within the Treasure Valley via our Oldsters and Foster Children Holiday Projects since 1946 and 1976, respectively. This year, 2,300 gifts were distributed to 442 seniors and 353 foster children — a feat not possible without the support of many. Thank you, Idaho Statesman, for printing the list of requests and instructions to donate since 1971; area nursing homes and Department of Health & Welfare staff who compile the requests and distribute gifts to qualifying recipients; and Department of Health & Welfare for furnishing the phone bank. Much appreciation to Bank of the Cascades, Proskriptiv Analytics, Washington Trust Bank and Westmark Credit Union for allowing us to use their businesses as gift drop-off locations, and ServiceMaster, which collected gifts from these drop-off locations and provided a central sorting/distribution facility. We extend our deepest gratitude to our generous and giving community; it’s SI Boise’s greatest honor to facilitate such a tremendous outpouring of support to those in need. To each of you who purchased gifts and sent donations, thank you for embracing these seniors and children and ensuring that they received this community’s support, kindness and compassion last Christmas.
Lena Gandiaga, Boise
Comments