McGill letter: School choice

School choice is promoted through propaganda and fake news in Idaho by the Albertsons Foundation. It is those of the privileged class that push school choice. The first incarnation of school choice came along with the corruption of the noble concept of the charter school. The money that followed each student into the building was too much to ignore by the newly born “education entrepreneur.” These systems of charter schools soon violated their own goals and viewed these schools as a way to skim profits by reducing student services. Charter schools could also pick and choose who was able to attend through a lottery system. This lottery system is parasitical and only functions by siphoning off the healthy host of public schools. Along with diverting public funds to discriminatory charter schools, vouchers will take public money and divert it to private schools. Voucher schools won’t have to be accredited or hire certified teachers. Once the voucher money is issued, there is no accountability. Only the greedy and selfish push for vouchers. Public schools are the great equalizer of our nation. School choice threatens the foundation of “We the People.”
Ryan McGill, Boise
