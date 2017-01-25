Lyon letter: Working together

This recent snowstorm has shown that the many agencies that work to keep residents safe need to do a better job of working together.
Recent budget cuts have resulted in West Ada School District to mandate that only those living farther than 2 miles from school can ride a bus, even if it means that small children must cross major thoroughfares, sometimes with no crossing guards.
Now that school is in session, most sidewalks on McMillan Road near Gateway School of Language and Arts have at least 18 inches of snow piled on them by the snowplows, which we are thankful for. ACHD will not do anything to address the sidewalks. Boise Code Enforcement says that all they do is send out letters. When I asked to be transferred to someone within Code Enforcement, they attempted to transfer to the mayor’s office, which was overloaded and unable to take calls.
Children are being forced to walk in the streets because of the snow-covered sidewalks. One of these days a child is going to be struck by a car and everyone will be pointing fingers. How sad.
Brandon Lyon, Boise
