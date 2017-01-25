Detmer letter: Obama vs. Trump

In response to the letter on Sunday, Jan. 8, written by Karen S. Bianchetti: I would like to ask Ms. Bianchetti when was the last time she checked the Obama family’s finances? Perhaps she could insist on seeing the Obama tax returns. Why exactly is it that when a Democrat “makes good” it is an American success story but a well-to-do Republican is nothing more than a crony? I suppose she would rather keep paying for expensive golf vacations and parties with Hollywood cronies than have a president who pays his own way, is actually donating money to the Treasury, and is not even accepting a salary other than the $1, that’s one dollar, required by law. I do apologize for the inconvenience.
Christine Detmer, Boise
