Bunzow letter: Idaho Power’s arrogance

Recently in Idaho Statesman’s business section, Keith Ridler of The Associated Press described Idaho Power’s disregard for wisdom found in Oregon’s right to preserve health of a common natural resource — the Snake River. Idaho Power’s executive management once again demonstrates its total lack of concern for or understanding of Idaho citizens and wildlife in our region. Contrary to what Idaho Power spinmasters want you to believe in their environmentally sympathetic advertisement campaigns, their only real interest is corporate profits and greed for shareholders, and not our endangered environment.
This attempt by Idaho Power to adversely intervene in the health and welfare of this region’s greatest assets should be condemned by anyone who enjoys and appreciates the Hells Canyon area and indeed the entire Snake River ecosystem. The three dams in Hells Canyon are currently being considered for relicense by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and includes an open public comment period. Idaho’s DEQ is requesting your comments through their website at: http://www.deq.idaho.gov. Comments can also be submitted directly to: barry.burnell@deq.idaho.gov.
If you care about Idaho Power’s total disregard for these state treasures, please consider adding your thoughts during the open comment period.
David A. Bunzow, Boise
