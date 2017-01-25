Blackburn letter: Obamacare

I am writing to express my approval of the plan the Republicans and President Donald Trump have to fully repeal Obamacare as one of the first items on their agenda. This must be a priority.
Thousands have lost their insurance plans or their doctors. They have seen their insurance premium hiked to unbelievable levels. Seventeen of the original 23 Obamacare co-ops have collapsed. The federal government is forcing citizens to buy a product.
Congress has voted 60 times to repeal all or part of Obamacare. They need to do it again. The time for full repeal is now.
Virginia Blackburn, Garden City
Comments