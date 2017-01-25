Klink letter: Clearing streets

Not long ago, we, as a community, were asked for $180 million for a new community college expansion. Lately I, and probably countless others, spent time shoveling out our walks, driveways and part of the street so we could get in/out of our driveway. Couldn’t help but ask myself, how could our community leaders sponsor a $180 million community college expansion when they can’t keep the city streets open? Anybody remember Chicago’s Mayor Byrne and what the voters did when she couldn’t keep city streets open?
Paul Klink, Boise
