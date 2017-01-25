Letters to the Editor

Guay letter: Heberger guest opinion

This is in response to your guest piece, “Congress should explore removing Trump,” Jan. 4.

Why did you waste ink on the irrational rantings of Roy F. Heberger Jr.? Does anyone seriously think the new Cabinet is going to declare Trump mentally incompetent for office, or that Congress will impeach him?

What Heberger, and the supporters of the so-called Hamilton electors, are really calling for is a coup d’etat against an elected president of the United States. If Heberger had accurately phrased it as a coup, you would have never printed the editorial.

At least give Trump a chance to screw up before you crucify him. It’s the American way.

Randall Guay, Meridian

